ST. LOUIS — State Sen. Jamilah Nasheed is calling on Missouri’s new governor, Mike Parson, to declare a state of emergency in St. Louis after what she calls an epidemic of gun violence in recent months.

“On Monday, June 25, police responded to reports of gunfire near the 2500 block of Dodier Street and found a man dead in the street. Earlier that day, gunshots on I-70 caused a three-car crash on one of our state’s busiest highways. Meanwhile, another man was shot to death outside of a family pizza restaurant just north of downtown, in broad daylight,” Nasheed told the governor in a letter dated June 26. “All of these fatal incidents occurred in a single day, a fact that is unfortunately all too common.”

“To date, there have been 79 homicides in the St. Louis area in 2018,” she continued. “By the time you receive this letter, that number will almost certainly have gone up.”

Nasheed said people are fed up and want to see a change in the city.

“Forbes has named us the second most dangerous city in the country for violent crime. Others have proclaimed us the fourth worst place to live,” she said. “This is not a picture we can continue to present to the world and expect our city to grow and prosper.”

Last year St. Louis cracked its 25-year murder record. Per capita, the city ranks third for homicides in the United States and first for non-fatal shootings, according to data from the FBI and Major Cities Chiefs Association.

Missouri repealed a law in 2007 that allowed for longer, more comprehensive background checks, and state lawmakers passed a law in 2016 — overriding the veto of then-Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon — loosening the state’s gun laws and making it easier for domestic abusers to obtain guns.

Click here to continue.