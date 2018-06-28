Filed Under:detroit, expungent
(iStock) image.

DETROIT (AP) — The city of Detroit’s Workforce Development office and Detroit Employment Solutions Corp. are hosting an event to help get nonviolent criminal records cleared.

The city says the Project Clean Slate fair is free and intended to help residents qualify for jobs.

It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus. Photo identification is required.

Mayor Mike Duggan says that “prior criminal records, even for minor offenses, represent a major barrier to employment for thousands of Detroiters.”

Eligibility requirements include no more than one felony conviction, no more than two misdemeanor convictions and no traffic offenses, such as operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Lawyers and law students will provide free representation in court for eligible applicants.

