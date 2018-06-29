MICHIGAN — Nearly 13,000 individuals were injured by fireworks across the country last year. As families and friends will soon be gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July during barbecues, cookouts and other festivities, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding residents to take simple safety steps when using fireworks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 12,900 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries and eight fireworks-related deaths in 2017. About 67 percent of these incidents occurred between June 16 and July 16. During this one-month period, sparklers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 14 percent of the estimated injuries.

“The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand,” said Nick Lyon, MDHHS director. “However, they can be dangerous. We want to make sure residents are celebrating our nation’s independence safely and using caution when handling fireworks.”

MDHHS is urging everyone to follow the following safety steps:

Make sure fireworks are legal in your area, before buying or using them.

Never use or make professional-grade fireworks.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. This is hot enough to melt some metals.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person or occupied area.

