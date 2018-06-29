MICHIGAN — With temperatures soaring above 90 degrees and heat indices reaching beyond 100 degrees, officials are warning Michiganders about the quality of air over the next several days. Friday until 9:15 p.m. has been declared as an Ozone Action day for elevated levels of pollutants, which particularly impact sensitive age groups like children and seniors.

The air quality alert is in effect for Wayne, Monroe, Washtenaw, Macomb, Oakland, Livingston and St. Clair counties as of Thursday afternoon. The alert could extend into other regions and throughout the weekend, officials say.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include…refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include carpooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

Click here to continue.