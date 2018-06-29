ROYAL OAK —No need to travel to Africa for this safari. The Detroit Zoological Society (DZS) is teaming up with Woodward Camera to offer shutterbugs of all ages the opportunity to exhibit their photography skills and compete to win prizes. Photo Safari will be held the weekend of July 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Detroit Zoo. Participation in this inaugural event is free with Zoo admission; guests who pay $20 for early admission as well as DZS members can enter at 8 a.m.

“Photography can be both a challenging and rewarding adventure, especially when it comes to nature and wildlife,” said Ron Kagan, DZS executive director and CEO. “With 2,000 magnificent animals of 230 species, the Detroit Zoo is the perfect place to practice, hone and showcase these skills.”

Photos taken during this two-day event will be eligible for prizes; up to five images per person may be submitted to the Woodward Camera team for consideration. Suggested photo themes include animal welfare/rescued animals/conservation species, human-animal connection, mammals, amphibians/reptiles and birds/butterflies.

