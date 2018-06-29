WATERFORD TOWNSHIP (AP) — Police say a they fatally shot a man who led officers on a chase in suburban Detroit and pointed a gun an officer.

The chase and shooting took place early Friday in Oakland County’s Waterford Township. Police Chief Scott Underwood says the man “planned to come here and shoot up a resident with a shotgun.” Police spotted him and started chasing him before he was stopped.

Underwood says preliminary information indicates the man pointed a gun at an officer and was shot by officers before the man could fire. Underwood says the man died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

No other injuries were reported. The Oakland County sheriff’s department was expected to handle an investigation.

