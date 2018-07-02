MICHIGAN — Nearly 13,000 individuals were injured by fireworks across the country last year. As families and friends will soon be gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July during barbecues, cookouts and other festivities, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is reminding residents to take simple safety steps when using fireworks.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there were an estimated 12,900 fireworks-related, emergency department-treated injuries and eight fireworks-related deaths in 2017. About 67 percent of these incidents occurred between June 16 and July 16. During this one-month period, sparklers were the number one cause of injuries, accounting for 14 percent of the estimated injuries.

“The Fourth of July and fireworks go hand in hand,” said Nick Lyon, MDHHS director. “However, they can be dangerous. We want to make sure residents are celebrating our nation’s independence safely and using caution when handling fireworks.”

