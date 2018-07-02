MICHIGAN — Just 22.9 percent of American adults are getting enough exercise, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the adults that met these federal guidelines did so through physical activity performed during leisure time as opposed to physical activity performed at work.

The report looked at what percentage of American adults met the 2008 recommended federal guidelines for aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity between 2010 and 2015. The report noted that leisure-time physical activity and occupational physical activity may not have comparable health benefits. According to the CDC, previous research shows that occupational physical activity can have less-than-positive effects.

In Michigan, adults got more exercise than the average American adult, the report found, but still not enough. According to the CDC, 23 percent of adults in Michigan got the recommended amount of exercise between 2010 and 2015. That’s compared to the national average of 22 percent.

