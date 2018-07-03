LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Detroit sports fans can now represent their professional teams while on the go.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder signed a law on Monday allowing license plates that bear the logos of the Detroit Tigers, Pistons, Red Wings and Lions.

Almost there! We are a vote away from State of Michigan license plates featuring our team logos. To show your support for these plates & youth sports in Michigan, contact your State Representative today regarding Senate Bill 178: https://t.co/O4ceXMx1zX pic.twitter.com/g0w1M4atFb — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 11, 2017

Revenue from the plates will go toward charity funds run by the four teams. Some causes supported are free game tickets for low-income children, youth volunteering, and healthy living.

Snyder says residents can “display their support while donating to a worthy cause.”

The Secretary of State is required to set up a system for issuing the plates by February 2019.

