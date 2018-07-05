Ebony Bagley

Authorities have reported a rise in coyote attacks across the Metro Detroit area in recent months. Several dogs and animals are suspected to have been killed by coyotes roaming the area.

A research article from ZooKeys journal credits the rapid expansion in coyote populations to a decline in other predator populations. This has allowed coyotes to expand their search geographically for prey often times via waterways and train tracks.

During the spring and summer months coyotes are more visible in rural and urban areas. Although, officials do not have an official count, throughout the years coyote territory has expanded throughout Michigan and other North American States.

In recent years they’ve been seen in Detroit, Grosse Pointe, Farmington Hills, Troy, Belle Isle, and Royal Oak.

Generally when small animals are killed it’s because the coyote feels threatened by the animal.

Coyotes rarely attack humans, the Humane Society says that when they do in most cases the coyote was being fed by people or an owner was trying to rescue their animal from an attack.

Here are some tips from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on how to minimize possible conflicts with a Coyote:

Never feed coyotes – In most places it’s illegal. Feeding endangers your family and neighbors.

– In most places it’s illegal. Feeding endangers your family and neighbors. Keep unattended cats, dogs, and small animals indoors – If they are outside, animals should be kept on a leash, in runs or a fenced in back yard.

– If they are outside, animals should be kept on a leash, in runs or a fenced in back yard. Keep dogs on short leashes – The division of wildlife recommends a leash no longer than 6 feet.

– The division of wildlife recommends a leash no longer than 6 feet. Noisemakers – Have noisemakers on hand to scare away coyotes such as ‘whistles, and blow horns.’

– Have noisemakers on hand to scare away coyotes such as ‘whistles, and blow horns.’ Do not run – Don’t turn your back. Yell, clap hands, blow a whistle and try to make yourself look larger if you have a close encounter with a coyote.

– Don’t turn your back. Yell, clap hands, blow a whistle and try to make yourself look larger if you have a close encounter with a coyote. Remove outdoor trash – Work with your neighbors and home association to make sure you all aren’t attracting coyotes. Dirty barbecue grills, pet food, and unsecured trash can attract them and keep them coming back for more.

