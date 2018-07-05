MICHIGAN — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeing an uptick in bats testing positive for rabies, they have announced and they are urging families to take precautions.

As of June 28, the MDHHS Bureau of Laboratories has identified rabies in 22 bats and two skunks. Last year at this time, MDHHS had identified nine bats with rabies.

Michiganders are reminded to adopt practices that protect their families and animals from rabies, which is fatal to humans.

Rabies is a viral disease of mammals that is transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal. Bats and skunks are the most common carriers of rabies in Michigan. In 2017, there were 38 cases of rabies in animals in Michigan, including 35 bats, two skunks and one cat.

Michigan local health departments experience an increase in calls from citizens about bat encounters during the warm weather months between May and September. During this time, bats are more active, searching for food and rearing their young. While bats are beneficial to our ecosystem, they are also one of the species of animal that is a natural host for the rabies virus.

