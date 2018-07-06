Photo: Urban Ramen/Yelp

Looking to discover the newest restaurants in Midtown? From a new ramen joint to an Italian deli, read on for the newest businesses to open their doors in this part of Detroit.

Urban Ramen

4206 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Photo: Urban Ramen/Yelp

Urban Ramen, a 22-seat eatery that boils its broths for 16 hours a day, has arrived in Detroit. The original location is in Los Angeles.

Expect ramen options like tonkotsu with pork belly, egg and sesame seed, shoyu vegan and chicken paitan. Japanese fried chicken, garlic edamame and a tuna poke bowl are also on offer.

Urban Ramen is off to a promising start with a Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews.

Yelper Roxanne I., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, “Finally another ramen spot in Detroit! I’ve been anticipating this opening for months and it did not disappoint.”

Kat U. noted, “This ramen spot is a gem! Probably the best ramen I’ve tried within the city. The inside is super trendy and cute. The ramen itself is rich and delicious.”

Urban Ramen is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Rocco’s Italian Deli

3627 Cass Ave, Detroit

Photo: Rocco’s Italian Deli/Yelp

Rocco’s Italian Deli is a full-service sandwich shop that also features a small selection of specialty grocery items.

On the menu, standout options include the Breast Chicken Parm with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan; the Better Than Fried Bologna with fontina, sautéed onion house pickles and brown mustard; and the vegetarian Someone’s Been In The Garden Again, complete with roasted eggplant, zucchini, peppers, onion and provolone. Salads are also on offer. Pair your sandwich with coffee, wine, beer or a featured cocktail.

Yelpers are excited about Rocco’s Italian Deli, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of eight reviews on the site.

Kristine T., who reviewed the deli on June 6, wrote, “This is my new favorite lunch spot. I have visited twice since they have opened. The two sandwiches I have tried were the Il Rocco and the meatball, and both were great. The bread was fresh and the fillings flavorful. ”

Rocco’s Italian Deli is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

Empire Kitchen And Cocktails

3148 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Photo: Empire Kitchen And Cocktails/Yelp

Located on the ground level of The Scott, an upscale apartment building, Empire Kitchen and Cocktails is serving up brunch, lunch and dinner fare as well as a number of libations.

Expect dinner menu options like the roasted half chicken with Brussels sprouts and apple cider vinegar; the pan-seared salmon with asparagus; and the 14-ounce New York strip steak served with mashed potatoes. Check out the full dinner menu here.

Thirsty? Grab a signature cocktail like the gin-based Part and Parcel with grapefruit and lemon juice, or the Infamy, a rye drink with chartreuse and lemon.

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails has received solid feedback from clientele with a current rating of four stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp.

“The staff was friendly and knowledgeable,” wrote Delmy R. “The service was wonderful and the food was delicious.”

Yelper Rick W. wrote, “This is a very nice, newer spot in Midtown that I think most people should pay a visit to at least once. I walked in and was in awe of all the beautiful people who were in attendance.”

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4 p.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–3 p.m. and 4–10 p.m. on Sunday.

