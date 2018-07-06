(Credit: Ruth’s Chris Steak House/ Yelp)

Looking to try the top steakhouses around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants for a fancy night out.

1. The Capital Grille

(Credit: The Capital Grille/ Yelp)

Topping the list is The Capital Grille. Located at 2800 W. Big Beaver Road, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, is the top-rated high-end steakhouse in Troy, boasting four stars out of 340 reviews on Yelp.

At the large international chain, steaks are the star with options like Gorgonzola-crusted dry-aged New York strip with cherry cabernet reduction and a porcini-rubbed rib-eye. But salads and seafood also deserve top billing with a roasted beet and goat cheese salad, lobster mac and cheese and roasted swordfish. Thirsty? Pair your fare with a sommelier-suggested wine. Check out the full menu here.

2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

(Credit: Ruth’s Chris Steak House/ Yelp)

Next up is Ruth’s Chris Steak House, situated at 755 W. Big Beaver Road, Suite 151. With four stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse — part of a nationwide chain — has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

Steak lovers can opt for an 11-ounce filet, a 22-ounce rib-eye, a 16-ounce New York strip or specialty cuts like the in-bone filet or the gargantuan 40-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye. Beef and seafood pairings are on offer, as are seafood specialties like Chilean sea bass and barbecue shrimp. Check out the full menu here.

3. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

(Credit: Eddie V’s Prime Seafood/Yelp)

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, located at 2100 W. Big Beaver Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy lounge and restaurant four stars out of 158 reviews. It has locations across the country.

Hand-cut steaks include the 12-ounce filet mignon, the 22-ounce bone-in rib-eye and the 16-ounce New York strip. Primarily a seafood spot, there’s also an abundance of options like the sautéed scallops with almonds and brown butter; pan-seared red snapper with mushrooms and corn; and broiled swordfish steak with avocado and cilantro. Check out the full menu here.

4. Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

(Credit: Fodo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse/Yelp)

Fogo De Chão Brazilian Steakhouse is a churrascaria that was founded in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, and offers an array of flame-grilled meats that are sliced off skewers tableside. The Troy location, at 301 W. Big Beaver Road, has proved popular with four stars out of 151 Yelp reviews.

The fine-dining chain’s menu features its signature steak, the picanha: the prime part of the top sirloin, sliced thin and seasoned with rock salt. Other cuts include filet mignon and fraldinha, or highly marbled bottom sirloin. In addition to Brazilian staples like fried polenta and plantains, customers have access to the market table, an extensive self-serve selection of soups, seasonal vegetables and salads, including charcuterie like candied bacon. Check out the full menu here.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.