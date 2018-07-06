MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program has been training people for careers in politics for years.

While much is changing in politics, MPLP is changing to keep up as Susy Avery and Steve Tobocman, Co-Directors of MSU’s MPLP Program, talked about with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/host of “Michigan Matters.” The show airs this Sunday on CBS 62.

MPLP is a non-partisan nationally acclaimed political program which helps train people interested in pursuing a career in politics. Each year 24 fellows are chosen from hundreds who apply to be part of the year long program.

There are over 700 MPLP alums with many currently serving in elected office.

“We have had more interest and applicants from veterans this year,” Avery noted.

Applications are being accepted through September for the next class.

Then L. Brooks Patterson, Susy Avery, and Ed Deeb, of Metro Detroit Youth Day, appear on the show on the roundtable to talk about the final weeks of the current primary season.

The gubernatorial contest was discussed as was the Senate race and others.

Deeb, who launched Metro Detroit Youth Day over 30-years ago, talked up the event which takes place this Wednesday at Belle Isle.

