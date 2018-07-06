MICHIGAN — Election season is approaching in Michigan and Patch has got you covered for all the essential information you need to know to cast your ballot in this August’s primary election.

With controversy swarming about hot topics in Michigan like immigration, environmental protection and education funding, it’s never been more important to make your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know.

How to vote in August

The first thing you need to know is the deadline to register to vote if you’re not already registered. You have until July 9 to register if you’d like to participate in the August election. There’s more than 7 million registered voters in Michigan; verify your registration status here.

Click here if you need the voter registration application.

What’s with the primary election, anyway?

According to Ballotpedia, a primary election is an election in which registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be a political party’s candidate for elected office to run in the general election, which for Michigan is in November. They are also used to choose convention delegates and party leaders. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election. Michigan utilizes an open primary system, in which registered voters do not have to be members of a party to vote in that party’s primary.

Mark you calendars for the following dates:

Statewide election dates

August 7, 2018: Primary election

November 6, 2018: General election

Polling hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in both elections.

Click here for more information.