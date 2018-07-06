Renting in Detroit: What will $500 get you?

(Credit: 9149 Kensington Ave./ Zumper)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Detroit if you don’t want to spend more than $500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

11018 Hayes St, Detroit

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom is situated at 11018 Hayes St. It’s listed for $500/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn’t particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9149 Kensington Ave., #2N, Detroit

Here’s a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 9149 Kensington Ave., #2N, that’s also going for $500/month.

The unit features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, large windows and a deck. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2175 Morrell St, Detroit

Next, check out this 500-square-foot studio that’s located at 2175 Morrell St. It’s listed for $500/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, built-in storage features, large windows and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

660 Seward Ave, Detroit

Here’s a 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 660 Seward Ave. that’s going for $500/month.

The building features assigned parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

18501 Hoover St, Detroit

Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that’s located at 18501 Hoover St. It’s listed for $495/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site management. In the unit, expect tile floors, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

