MICHIGAN — Speed kills. We have all been told that since driver’s education class, and yet America drivers routinely exceed the speed limit. To find out which states take the hardest line on dangerous driving behavior, personal finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2018’s Strictest and Most Lenient States on Speeding and Reckless Driving.

WalletHub analyzed penalties for speeding and reckless driving in each of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics. The data set ranges from what speeds are automatically considered reckless driving to how many speeding tickets it takes to earn an automatic license suspension.

They found that Michigan is the 13th most lenient of all the states when it comes to speeding and reckless driving. Here’s a look at how the state measured up in the report:

Speeding and Reckless Driving Penalties in Michigan (1=Strictest; 25=Avg.):

26th – Speeding Automatically Considered Reckless Driving

49th – Average Increase in Cost of Insurance After One Speeding Ticket

20th – How Much Do Speeding Ticket Points Count Toward a Suspension

10th – Minimum Jail Time (first reckless offense)

13th – Minimum Jail Time (second reckless offense)

36th – Maximum Fine (second reckless offense)

What these numbers show is that Michiganders may not be slapped with the maximum fines, but are more likely to get minimum jail time for first and second offenses, compared to neighboring states. Interestingly enough, this report also shows that the cost of insurance doesn’t increase much after one speeding ticket. Perhaps because it’s already sky-high around many parts of the state?

