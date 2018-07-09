Filed Under:2018, MSP

LANSING (AP) — Michigan State Police are retiring the traditional campaign-style hats troopers have worn for the past two years.

MSP announced in a Facebook post Sunday that it’s going back to the garrison hat as part of its official uniform.

msp Michigan State Police Bring Back Garrison Style Hats

The announcement says that since December 2016, state troopers have worn a campaign-style hat in celebration of the law enforcement agency’s 100th anniversary. State police say that broad-brimmed style was worn by original MSP members until the early 1920s.

The garrison cap will return troopers to a look more conventionally associated with policemen.

