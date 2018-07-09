LOS ANGELES — Grammy Award-winning pop legend and dance superstar Paula Abdul has announced a new North American tour this fall – STRAIGHT UP PAULA! – her first solo outing in over 25 years. The performing dynamo will kick off the seven-week tour on October 3rd 2018, stopping in 26 cities.

The singer / dancer / choreographer will be performing her most memorable hit songs including Straight Up, Forever Your Girl, Opposites Attract, Rush Rush and Cold Hearted – just to name a few. In her three-decade career Paula has sold over 60 million records, had six number one songs, earned seven MTV Awards, a Grammy Award and two Emmy Awards.

In 2017 Paula toured the US on the sold-out Total Package Tour (Paula Abdul, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block), performing in over 45 cities including stops at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York.

Tickets for STRAIGHT UP PAULA! will be on sale to the General Public on Friday, July 13th at 10am.

