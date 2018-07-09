(CNN) — A 91-year-old woman was killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed into her condominium in Williamsburg, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Jean Lonchak Danylko was killed when the aircraft hit her home around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, state police said in a statement Monday.

The fate of the pilot is not clear, police said, due to concerns about the structural safety of the building.

The crash sparked a large fire, according to CNN affiliate WAVY-TV.

“The investigation into the pilot, aircraft and cause of the crash is continuing today,” the state police statement said, adding that the NTSB will hold a news conference Monday at 2:30 p.m.

