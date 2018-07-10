Filed Under:2018, detroit, drowning

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say a young girl apparently fell through a hole in the floor of a home in Detroit and drowned in standing water in the home’s basement.

The Wayne County medical examiner’s office on Monday identified the child as Ca’mya Davis, who was about a year old.

The Detroit News reports the girl’s mother told police two adults were supposed to be babysitting at the house on Detroit’s west side at the time she fell Friday. She was taken to a hospital, but didn’t survive. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death accidental drowning.

A candlelight vigil was held for the child Monday evening. H

Detroit police are investigating the circumstances of the death.

