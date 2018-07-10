GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Relatives of three dead U.S servicemen plan to gather in western Michigan to receive lost Purple Heart medals their loved ones had earned in World War II.

The medals are scheduled to be returned to family members Tuesday at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and Library in Grand Rapids. The effort is being undertaken by the Georgia, Vermont-based group Purple Hearts Reunited, which has made it its mission to track down misplaced medals.

The medals were awarded to Staff Sgt. Marinum Gillesse, who was wounded in action and died in 2003, and Pvts. James Nameth Jr. and Clayton Richard, both killed in action.

The nonprofit foundation says it has returned roughly 450 medals since its 2012 founding.

