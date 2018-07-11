  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) – Made in the shade? It was more like made in the mud for hundreds of people at a Michigan park.

Scores of children — and some parents — participated in the 31st annual Wayne County Mud Day on Tuesday at Nankin Mills Park in Westland, west of Detroit.

They sloshed and slid around in a shallow “pool” of mud and engaged in various races and a limbo line.

In keeping with tradition, there was something royal amid the soil: 3-year-old Charles Daviskiba and 4-year-old Molly Kofahl were crowned Mud Day King and Queen.

After the festivities, a local fire department rig sprayed water to rinse the mud-caked masses.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s