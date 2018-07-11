  • CBS 62 Live Video

ROYAL OAK, MI — The Detroit Zoo is shedding light on snake conservation for World Snake Day on July 16. Families can join in from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Detroit Zoo’s Holden Reptile Conservation Center for hands-on learning activities, zookeeper talks and opportunities for visitors to learn about snake conservation.

Zookeeper talks will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the world of snakes by participating in conservation activities and learning how to identify sub-species based on their appearance. DZS conservation efforts for the massasauga rattlesnake will also be highlighted.

