BERKLEY – (AP) — A federal prosecutor has quit his job to launch an independent candidacy for Michigan attorney general.

Christopher Graveline headed the violent crime unit at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Detroit, prosecuting gang members and drug traffickers. He faces a July 19 deadline to collect 30,000 signatures from voters to get on the November ballot.

Graveline has support from Barbara McQuade, his former boss and a University of Michigan law professor. McQuade was U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan under President Barack Obama.

McQuade says she’s backing Graveline because of his skills as a prosecutor. Graveline believes the job of attorney general should be nonpartisan.

If he gets on the ballot, he would face other candidates, including a Republican and a Democrat.

