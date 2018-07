CBS DETROIT— If you’re looking for a way to cool off today, you’re in luck!

It’s Free Slurpee Day at 7-Eleven.

Every year to celebrate its birthday 7-Eleven gives back in a big way.

The Slurpee promotion runs from, you guessed it, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today while supplies last.

For more information, check out: https://www.7-eleven.com/slurpee