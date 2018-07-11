MICHIGAN — It’s no secret there’s a demand for nurses around the country and that rings true in Michigan. For practicing nurses in Michigan, the third part of a new online module for nurses to continue their education has been released by the state. The three modules are all available online now for nurses to take the next step in their education.

Nursing Transition To Practice

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Nursing Policy announced the launch of its third of three online Nursing Transition to Practice modules. The program runs in conjunction with the Michigan Public Health Institute.

The third module, Evidence-Based Practice, describes the importance of evidence-based practice (EBP) and offers strategies for applying EBP. It also provides critical thinking exercises to practice finding sources of evidence within their practice setting, identifying facilitators and barriers to EBP implementation and applying EBP to clinical scenarios, state officials said.

The second module, Safety in Healthcare, launched in 2017. This course describes the importance of safe patient care and offers strategies for engaging patients and families in care processes. It also provides critical thinking exercises to allow nurses to practice identifying examples of adverse situations, human factors associated with errors and safe team practices.

The first module, Communication in Healthcare, launched in 2016. This course describes the importance of effective communication in healthcare settings and provides critical thinking exercises that allow nurses to practice applying a variety of communication techniques.

Each training course provides support for newly-licensed nurses transitioning to practice or to licensed nurses transitioning to a new practice setting. The courses were developed in response to the primary needs for nurses transitioning to practice as identified by focus groups of chief nursing officers and nursing executives from acute, long-term and community-based care settings.

The goals of these courses are to improve retention of new nurses, improve patient safety by assisting new nurses in transitioning from task orientation to critical thinking and to familiarize nurses with prioritizing care and applying the techniques introduced in their educational programs. Participants successfully completing each module may choose to earn free continuing education credits.

To access the training modules, visit the Michigan Professional Nursing Development

website at Minurse.org.

