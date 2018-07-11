  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, entertainment

(CNN) — Welcome to the world, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi B announced the Tuesday birth of her daughter Wednesday on her official Instagram account.

Kulture :’)…no better feeling ❤️🌸

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

“Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18 @offset,” the caption read on a photo showing the rapper nude and very pregnant.

It’s the 25-year-old’s first child with husband and fellow rapper Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi B kept her pregnancy under wraps before going public in April during an appearance as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live.”

Cardi B thankful for all the baby love

They announced then that they were expecting a girl.

She and her husband, a member of hip hop trio Migos, have actually proved to be pretty adept at keeping secrets. Cardi B recently revealed that the couple secretly married last September at their home in Atlanta.

Cardi B and Offset were married when he ‘proposed’

gettyimages 952135574 e1531337706256 Rapper Cardi B Announces Birth of First Child, Daughter Kulture Kiari

(Photo by: John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Fans believed they were only engaged as Offset dropped to one knee last October at a concert for a very public proposal.

Cardi B explained that they simply wanted privacy.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself,” she wrote on social media. “Getting married was one of those moments!”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s