ROMULUS, MI — Amazon is now hiring for 1,500 full-time positions ahead of the launch of its more than 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center in Romulus. At the facility, Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers like books, electronics or consumer goods. Associates will work alongside innovative technologies, including Amazon robotics that will be used on a daily basis to fulfill customer orders.

In addition to competitive wages, full-time employees are immediately eligible for comprehensive benefits that include health insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent match, bonuses, company stock awards and a network of support to help ensure employees succeed, according to Amazon officials who made the announcement Wednesday.

