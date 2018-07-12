In Michigan, the most searched for medical condition is Endometriosis. Endometriosis happens when the lining of the uterus (womb) grows outside of the uterus. Most often this is on the ovaries, Fallopian tubes, and tissue around the uterus and ovaries; however, in rare cases it may also occur in other parts of the body.

The most common symptoms are pain and menstrual irregularities.

To be clear, just because residents of our state searched the internet for information on Endometriosis more than for any other ailment doesn’t mean it’s a bigger problem in Michigan than in any other part of the country.

Were you to believe that, you might think that rabies is a huge problem in Maine and West Virginia is afflicted with pornography addiction. Though those were the terms most Googled in those states, Medicare Health Plans said its recent study doesn’t necessarily indicate a prevalence of those conditions.

Rather, the study of the most frequently searched medical conditions over the past year showed what people in a specific area are most concerned about regarding their health or the health of a loved one.

