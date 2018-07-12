Interested in finding out about the newest places to eat in Detroit? From an outdoor pop-up serving Latin American fare to an L.A.-based noodle place, read on for the newest spots to arrive around town.

Clementina

PHOTO: BRITTANY D./ YELP

A newcomer to downtown Detroit, Clementina is a pop-up/food truck/shipping container combination located at Capitol Park, 150 State St. The menu consists of playful takes on Latin American food, like the guajillo chili-cured salmon tostada with crema, preserved lemon, dill and mint, or tacos with mushroom barbacoa, fire-roasted pork or shrimp.

Drinks include cocktails (example: Hendrick’s gin with ancho reyes verde, lime, basil, ancho salt and grapefruit bitters), plus chilled tequila, beer and wine. Set up in part by the proprietors of Time + Proper steakhouse, the outdoor garden-style restaurant is not expected to outlast the summer, according to Crain’s Detroit Business.

Shewolf Pastificio & Bar

PHOTO: SHANTEL T./ YELP

On the ground floor of the Selden building at 438 Selden St. in Midtown, you’ll find Shewolf Pastificio & Bar, a new Italian spot. Birthed by former Bacco chef Anthony Lombardo, house-made pasta is at the center of the menu, from whole wheat orecchiette with spicy lamb neck ragout and whipped ricotta to potato-filled durum pasta with onions and “fonduta” (a sort of Italian fondue). A full selection of meat, fish and vegetable entrees are also available. Yelpers are fans of SheWolf Pastificio & Bar: it’s got five stars out of seven reviews, so far.

Urban Ramen

PHOTO: URBAN RAMEN/ YELP

Finally, there’s Urban Ramen at 4206 Woodward Ave. in Midtown. It’s an intimate space, seating about 20 people, but with an open kitchen. Three types of ramen are on the menu: chicken paitan, with thick noodles and chicken broth; tonkotsu, with thin noodles and a pork broth; and vegan shoyu, made with thin noodles and a clear vegan broth. There are a handful of smaller side dishes, like the tuna poke bowl and garlic edamame. This is only the second location for the L.A.-based noodle spot.