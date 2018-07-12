Menu
First Forecast Weather July 13, 2018 (Today)
Hot Temps Return
Autos
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Farmington Man Pleads Guilty to Theft of Plastic Crates
A Michigan hauling company president has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after plastic crates valued at more than $2.9 million were sold to a recycling firm for about $460,000.
Stinky 'Corpse Flower' In Full Bloom at Michigan Garden
Visitors are flocking to a Michigan botanical garden to get a whiff of the unpleasant-smelling "corpse flower" that's in full bloom for the first time in 18 years.
Michigan Man Headed To Final Of The World Series of Poker
The final nine players in the marquee no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker are set to begin competing for $8.8 million Thursday in Las Vegas after besting thousands of competitors.
West Virginia Crews Sent to Michigan to Reduce Wildfire Risk
The West Virginia Division of Forestry has sent a crew of 20 to Michigan to help reduce the risk of wildfires.
Michigan Lottery Results 7/12/18
These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday, July 12, 2018.
Retail Giants May Replace Empty Toys R Us Locations
Hundreds of Toys R' Us stores closed in the United States in 2018, one of the most high-profile casualties of the so-called "retail apocalypse."
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson, who took back the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, has a history of contending at the Open Championship.
Red Wings agree with Mantha on 2-year, $6.6 million contract
The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year, $6.6 million contract with Anthony Mantha.
WWE Insiders Pick Extreme Rules 2018
WWE insiders break down the WWE's upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which will include an AJ Styles-Rusev title match.
J.J. Watt Donated $10,000 To Family Of Firefighter Killed By Explosion
The 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year has continued his community outreach, this time in his home state of Wisconsin.
Eat
Explore The Freshest New Restaurants To Launch In Detroit
Interested in finding out about the newest places to eat in Detroit?
Date Night: The Top 4 Steakhouses For A Special Occasion In Troy
Looking to try the top steakhouses around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Troy, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best restaurants for a fancy night out.
See
Renting in Detroit: What will $500 get you?
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Detroit if you don't want to spend more than $500/month on rent.
Best Farmers' Markets In Detroit
There's nothing better than fresh, locally-grown produce and Detroit is home to several farmers markets which offer some of the best in the state. Check out these picks for the best farmers markets in and around the Motor City.
Play
Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In Detroit
Check out this list for the best ways to celebrate the 4th of July in Detroit.
Best Places To Celebrate Father's Day With Dad In Detroit
Wondering what to do for your dad for Father's Day? Check out these picks for five of the best places to celebrate dad's Big Day in Detroit.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Autos
Uber Ends Self-Driving Program In Arizona After Fatal Crash
The decision announced Wednesday means Uber won't be bringing back its self-driving cars to the streets to Arizona, eliminating the jobs of about 300 people who served as backup drivers and performed other jobs connected to the vehicles.
Investigators find no cause of Meridian Magnesium fire
Michigan fire investigators say they have failed to determine the cause of the initial explosion that led to a fire that severely damaged an auto parts manufacturing plant.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
July 12, 2018 at 4:59 pm
