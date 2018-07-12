  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Poker Lotto

AH-7C-8C-2D-9S

Midday Daily 3

9-8-1

Midday Daily 4

5-6-9-3

Daily 3

8-6-2

Daily 4

2-9-3-6

Fantasy 5

09-20-29-32-37

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Keno

03-04-07-09-16-18-19-30-34-38-48-49-52-55-58-61-62-67-71-75-77-78

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

