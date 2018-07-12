Filed Under:Michigan Matters

This week on Michigan Matters, host Carol Cain talks with Karen Delhey, spokesperson for Ann Arbor Art Fair, and Mary Kerr, President and CEO of Destination Ann Arbor, about the epic annual art show which lures nearly 400,000.

image11 Michigan Matters: Ann Arbor Art Fair

Then, Cain talks with Jill Alper, Alper Strategies, Susy Avery, Co-Director of Michigan Political Leadership Program, and Steve Tobocman, Co-Director of MPLP, about the GOP’s upcoming State Conference and ballot issues before Michigan voters including legalizing medical marijuana.

Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

