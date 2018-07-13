  • CBS 62 Live Video

PONTIAC (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after authorities say his 14-year-old cousin was shot in the chest by a handgun that the suspect had stashed under a mattress.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Damari E. Mahone of Pontiac was arraigned Thursday. Bond was denied. He also faces drug and weapons charges.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment Friday from his lawyer.

The sheriff’s office says Mahone, who was responsible for the gun, took Yaharre Stennis to a hospital in Pontiac about 2:40 a.m. Monday

The sheriff’s office says Mahone allegedly stored the gun under the mattress and was telling the boy to move from the bed when it accidentally fired. Investigators also found a rifle.

