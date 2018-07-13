  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMSteve
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, farmington

FARMINGTON (AP) — A Michigan hauling company president has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after plastic crates valued at more than $2.9 million were sold to a recycling firm for about $460,000.

The Justice department says Thursday that Arshawn Hall’s RAMA Enterprise, Inc., was hired to transport auto parts in the crates and return the empty crates to a facility in Detroit.

The government says the crates were diverted elsewhere.

Hall, of Farmington, also pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Detroit to willfully failing to file a 2012 federal income tax return on behalf of RAMA Enterprise.

He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 29 and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for wire fraud and one year for the tax charge.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s