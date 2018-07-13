Comments
DETROIT (AP) These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Poker Lotto
KC-2C-7C-8C-9S
Midday Daily 3
2-4-6
Midday Daily 4
1-8-0-5
Daily 3
7-6-1
Daily 4
4-9-5-5
Fantasy 5
11-16-19-27-37
Keno
01-10-14-16-17-18-27-28-29-30-35-36-39-41-43-49-52-53-56-58-65-69
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $340 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
