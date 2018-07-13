  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

KC-2C-7C-8C-9S

Midday Daily 3

2-4-6

Midday Daily 4

1-8-0-5

Daily 3

7-6-1

Daily 4

4-9-5-5

Fantasy 5

11-16-19-27-37

Keno

01-10-14-16-17-18-27-28-29-30-35-36-39-41-43-49-52-53-56-58-65-69

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

