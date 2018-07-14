Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Classic Lotto 47

06-13-30-39-42-43

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Poker Lotto

KS-6C-5H-4S-6S

Midday Daily 3

2-5-9

Midday Daily 4

1-4-8-2

Daily 3

2-7-0

Daily 4

1-2-1-1

Fantasy 5

05-08-16-37-38

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

Keno

01-07-11-12-13-21-23-24-34-35-39-40-41-42-43-46-49-53-66-67-71-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s