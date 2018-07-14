Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Classic Lotto 47
06-13-30-39-42-43
Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million
Poker Lotto
KS-6C-5H-4S-6S
Midday Daily 3
2-5-9
Midday Daily 4
1-4-8-2
Daily 3
2-7-0
Daily 4
1-2-1-1
Fantasy 5
05-08-16-37-38
Estimated jackpot: $167,000
Keno
01-07-11-12-13-21-23-24-34-35-39-40-41-42-43-46-49-53-66-67-71-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $100 million
