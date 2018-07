(CBS) — The foam clog brand Crocs are back with a fresh makeover. The spongey shoe is elevating style with a new high-heeled version.

The quirky footwear comes in different color schemes and prints.

The clog sandals also include a wedge style or a chunky-heel.

Prices vary but they start at $30 a pair on Amazon.

