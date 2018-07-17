  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMSteve
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A popular sand beach in the heart of downtown Detroit is getting a little sprucing up.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership says a $125,000 grant from the Southwest Airlines Foundation will be used to improve the Beach at Campus Martius Park.

Beach furniture, toys and games, lighting and landscaping will be enhanced. Beer and wine tastings will be among new events at the beach, which opened in 2014.

Additional funding will be used to support existing events like the Friday Beach Party which features local bands performing reggae and Caribbean-style music.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership works with the city, businesses and foundations to create a vibrant urban core.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s