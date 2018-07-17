Prime Day 2018 got off to a shaky start, but day two of Amazon’s 36-hours savings extravaganza is smooth sale-ing and savings for all. There are some great deals on Amazon devices, home goods, kitchen gadgets, outdoor essentials and everything in between, but if you want to take advantage of any of these discounts, you need to act fast.

The hottest Prime Day 2018 items are flying off the shelves, and if you don’t want to end up empty-handed, you better nab them now before they sell out.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $9.99

Discount: 60 percent off

This handy gadget makes almost any type of water clean and drinkable. It’s perfect for hiking, camping, travel and general emergency preparedness!

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service, $99.99

Discount: $199 off

Find out who you are, where you came from and what your genetic makeup says about your health with this best selling DNA test. The at-home kit comes with everything you need — just send in your saliva sample, and you’ll get your results back in about six to eight weeks.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity, $229.99

Discount: $120 off

We used to think flying cars were the way of the future, but we were wrong: Clearly, robotic vacuums are among the greatest inventions of the modern world. The iRobot Roomba is the OG of robotic vacuums, and it’s easy to see why everyone who owns it loves it. This particular model is great for carpets and hard floors. It works with Alexa and the iRobot home app, so you can clean and schedule from anywhere.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $58.99

Discount: $40.96

The Instant Pot phenomenon lives up to all the hype — it really is the Holy Grail of kitchen appliances! Use it as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker and to sauté or warm your food. It makes cooking healthy, delicious meals faster and easier than ever before. Even if you already have an Instant Pot, you should nab a second while you can at this ridiculously low price.

Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple Devices, $125

Discount: $174

These Bose headphones offer top quality sound for the music you love and significant noise reduction for travel, work and everywhere in between. You can also use their inline mic to control your music and phone calls on Apple devices, and they’re so lightweight and comfortable you’ll want to wear them all day long.

Hatchimals Surprise – Giraven – Hatching Egg with Surprise Twin Interactive Creatures by Spin Master, $39.89

Discount: $30 off

Inside each magical egg are Hatchimals twins. Kids love watching and helping them hatch and then seeing their Hatchimals interact with each other and even the people around them.

YETI Hopper TWO Portable Cooler, $174.99

Discount: $75

Meet the tough-as-nails portable cooler that keeps ice for days on end. Its tapered body makes extending hauling more comfortable, and its nearly indestructible straps will withstand whatever abuse you put them through in the field. It features a completely leakproof Hydrolock zipper that eliminates spills and locks in the cold.

