Comments
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Poker Lotto
KD-3C-5C-9C-9S
Midday Daily 3
4-2-7
Midday Daily 4
5-4-6-7
Daily 3
2-9-6
Daily 4
2-2-7-4
Fantasy 5
04-20-33-37-38
Keno
04-15-17-28-31-33-35-36-39-42-43-45-50-57-61-62-65-68-71-72-76-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.