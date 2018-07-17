  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Poker Lotto

KD-3C-5C-9C-9S

Midday Daily 3

4-2-7

Midday Daily 4

5-4-6-7

Daily 3

2-9-6

Daily 4

2-2-7-4

Fantasy 5

04-20-33-37-38

Keno

04-15-17-28-31-33-35-36-39-42-43-45-50-57-61-62-65-68-71-72-76-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

