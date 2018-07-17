DETROIT — People who live in Detroit are facing chronic stress, according to a new report. With workplace-related stress alone costing society more than $300 billion per year, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Most & Least Stressed Cities in America.

In order to determine where Americans cope best with their stress, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 37 key metrics. The data set ranges from average weekly work hours to debt load to divorce and suicide rates.

Out of 180 cities, Detroit was ranked as the most stressful place to be. Here’s a look at how it measured up:

Stress Levels in Detroit (1=Most Stressed; 91=Avg.):

20th – Traffic Congestion

1st – Poverty Rate

2nd – Divorce Rate

1st – % of Adults with Inadequate Sleep

1st – Unemployment Rate

Detroit ranked No. 3 in the country for financial stress, No. 4 for family stress and No. 1 for health and safety stress. Newark, NJ and Cleveland, Ohio rounded out the Top 3 most stressed cities in America on the list.

