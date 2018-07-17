MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Investigators using dental records have identified the remains of a man found in a burning vehicle in the middle of an Upper Peninsula road.

State police say the man was 57-year-old Doug Kievit of Hessel.

His remains were found in a burning car on July 10 in Mackinac County’s Marquette Township, roughly 25 miles from the Mackinac Bridge. Police said Tuesday they’re still investigating the cause of the fire and the manner of Kievit’s death.

Anyone with information can call (906) 643-7582.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s