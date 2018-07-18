Craving some freshly baked goods in Birmingham? You’re in luck: Hoodline has crunched the numbers to determine the top bakeries in the city, offering everything from savory loafs of bread to sweet cupcakes.

1. Cannelle Patisserie

PHOTO: LAURA E./ YELP

Topping the list is Cannelle Patisserie. Located at 159 N. Eton Road, the French spot, which offers coffee, tea, desserts and more, is the highest rated bakery in Birmingham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp.

You’ll find baked goods and treats, such as croissants, chocolate bread, raisin bread, sugared brioche, citrus tarts, macarons, madeleines and more.

It also has beverages, like coffee and tea, to complement your baked items.

Yelper Dalia M. wrote, “A little bit of France in the suburbs of Detroit. This place is lovely. My favorite part is the outdoor seating in the plaza. The coffee is good and the raspberry pistachio macaron is delectable.”

2. Le Petit Prince

PHOTO: KALYN D./ YELP

Next up is another French bakery, called Le Petit Prince, which is situated at 124 W. 14 Mile Road. With 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.

On offer are croissants, cherry turnovers, chocolate bread, brioche, provencales, cookies and other baked goods. It also has confectioneries, including custom chocolates.

“Best bakery in the area!” said Abhishek O. “Their cookies are beautifully decorated, like tiny edible works of art! The family that owns the shop is extremely friendly. They make very authentic French pastries that always taste fresh and look beautiful. Come here during the holidays for their specially decorated sweets.”

3. Cupcake Station

PHOTO: NEEKETA S./ YELP

Cupcake Station, located at 136 N. Old Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 105 reviews.

As the name might suggest, it specializes in cupcakes. Flavors include Caramel Celebration (vanilla bean cake filled with caramel and frosted with caramel buttercream icing), the Campfire (dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with marshmallow buttercream, then rolled in graham cracker crumbs) and the Cookies and Cream (dark chocolate cake filled with marshmallow and frosted with Oreo buttercream, topped with an Oreo cookie). (See the complete list here.)

You can also score pies, puddings, cookies and more.

Sunni C. said, “Best cupcakes. So moist and delicious! I tried the Coconut Blitz and Key Lime, my friend got the Dreamsicle and Strawberry Delight and my daughter got the Strawberry Lemonade and we all were very pleased.”

4. Great Harvest Bread Co.

PHOTO: DAVID M./ YELP

Great Harvest Bread Co. is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1137 S. Adams Road to see for yourself.

This bakery focuses less on sweets and more on breads. It has a seasonal menu, which is currently set for summer (you can see that here). Items include breads like cinnamon chip, Irish brown bread, Michigan cherry walnut, sourdough, cheddar garlic, Asiago pesto and High Country Crunch, among others.

It also has sweets, including cookies, muffins, scones, biscotti, dipped pretzels and more.

Alisa P. noted, “If you are going to eat bread, eat Great Harvest Bread Co. bread! Fresh interesting bread, muffins, scones, loaves (pumpkin chocolate chip is my favorite), bread pudding, cookies and lots more!”

5. Townsend Hotel Bakery

PHOTO: TOWNSEND HOTEL BAKERY/YELP

Then there’s Townsend Hotel Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts and more, at 175 W. Merrill St. It’s inside the Townsend Hotel near the back entrance.

The bakery offers breads, pastries, cupcakes, tortes and even wedding cakes. Among its tortes, you’ll see flavors like the Vienna (yellow chiffon cake filled with Bavarian cream and mixed fruit, then iced with white buttercream and slivered almonds and topped with fruit and glazed with apricot) or the Carrot (carrot chiffon cake filled with cream cheese and garnished with candied carrots). (See the torte menu here.)

Grace D. wrote, “Nice bakery to grab cookies, pastries and a delicious latte! The staff is always so friendly and welcoming. A little pricey on the small pastries, but the cakes are reasonably priced. The berry torte mousse cake is the bomb!”

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.