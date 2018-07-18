Filed Under:Instagram, shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been sentenced to three years of probation for accidentally shooting and killing a friend while they were streaming live on Instagram.

Dawone Cook was sentenced Wednesday. In addition to the probation, he must complete 100 hours of community service, which includes speaking to schoolchildren about the dangers of playing with guns and gun violence.

Cook accidentally shot his friend Dylan Hemphill in the head on April 2 as they were showing off weapons and money on Instagram.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Gregory Bill told Cook at the sentencing hearing that he will have to live with the death for the rest of life and that Cook should remember Hemphill each time he speaks with students.

Cook pleaded guilty in June to the careless discharge of a firearm causing death.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s