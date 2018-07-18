Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
07-12-13-14-19-37
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million
Poker Lotto
JD-4H-7H-9H-3S
Midday Daily 3
6-2-2
Midday Daily 4
3-3-0-4
Daily 3
9-8-7
Daily 4
1-9-6-6
Fantasy 5
13-15-24-30-32
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
04-06-08-14-18-24-25-26-30-35-46-48-50-59-63-64-65-66-68-75-76-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $422 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $110 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.