  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMImpractical Jokers
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

07-12-13-14-19-37

Estimated jackpot: $2.6 million

Poker Lotto

JD-4H-7H-9H-3S

Midday Daily 3

6-2-2

Midday Daily 4

3-3-0-4

Daily 3

9-8-7

Daily 4

1-9-6-6

Fantasy 5

13-15-24-30-32

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

04-06-08-14-18-24-25-26-30-35-46-48-50-59-63-64-65-66-68-75-76-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $422 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $110 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s