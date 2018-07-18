  • CBS 62 Live Video

MOUNT CLEMENS (AP) — A Detroit-area man who was convicted in the slayings of his aunt and uncle has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Joseph Borowiak was given the mandatory punishment Tuesday after earlier being found guilty of first-degree murder for September’s deaths of 67-year-old Steven Collins and 66-year-old Cynthia Collins. Officers found the bodies inside their Warren home after a neighbor who had noticed the couple’s dog running loose outside called police.

Authorities say Borowiak attacked the sleeping couple with a hatchet in the middle of the night.

The verdict noted that Borowiak, who was raised by the Collinses, is mentally ill. That’s intended to provide him with treatment while imprisoned.

The 38-year-old Borowiak gave only curt answers to questions from the judge before he was sentenced.

