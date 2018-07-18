PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Football and video game fans eagerly await the latest installment in the Madden series every year.

Fans will have to wait a couple of more weeks for this year’s installment to be released, but the cover athlete has been unveiled.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will grace the cover of Madden NFL 19.

Steelers fans may be cringing at the prospect of seeing their star wide receiver on the cover due to the infamous “Madden Curse.” Multiple players featured on the Madden cover over the years have gone on to either suffer serious injuries or have down seasons statistically.

Regardless, here are the release dates:

2: EA Access and Origin Access members will be able to demo Madden NFL 19 on Xbox One and Origin for PC for 10 hours

7: Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition owners will receive early access to the full game

10: Madden NFL 19 will be available worldwide for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

